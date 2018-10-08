CLOSE
CeCe Winans To Release Christmas Album, ‘Something’s Happening’

14th Annual BMI Trailblazers Of Gospel Music Awards

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

Christmas season is almost among us and CeCe Winans is already getting us in the spirit with her announcement of a Christmas album due October 19. 

In the album titled Something’s Happening – A Christmas Album, Winans recruited her son, Grammy and Dove award-winning producer Alvin Love III, to lay down 11 tracks. Some are familiar and some are brand new, but all are expected to lift your holiday spirits centered around Jesus. 

“My desire is what when the world hears this project that they are reminded of the true reason and spirit of Christmas,” she said in a press release. “When Jesus was born something amazing happened that changed the world forever. In the midst of all the celebration, we must not forget to remember and offer to others the best gift of all…Jesus.” 

Check out the Something’s Happening – A Christmas Album track list below. 

01. Something’s Happening!

02. This World Will Never Be The Same

03. Giving Season

04. The Grace Of The Father

05. O Come, O Come, Emmanuel

06. Hark! The Herald Angels Sing

07. I Heard The Bells On Christmas Day

08. Feliz Navidad O Holy Night

09. It’s Christmas

10. Silent Night

11. Something’s Happening! (Reprise)  

CeCe Winans To Release Christmas Album, ‘Something’s Happening’ was originally published on getuperica.com

