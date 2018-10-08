CeCe Winans To Release Christmas Album, ‘Something’s Happening’

Christmas season is almost among us and CeCe Winans is already getting us in the spirit with her announcement of a Christmas album due October 19.
In the album titled Something’s Happening – A Christmas Album, Winans recruited her son, Grammy and Dove award-winning producer Alvin Love III, to lay down 11 tracks. Some are familiar and some are brand new, but all are expected to lift your holiday spirits centered around Jesus.
“My desire is what when the world hears this project that they are reminded of the true reason and spirit of Christmas,” she said in a press release. “When Jesus was born something amazing happened that changed the world forever. In the midst of all the celebration, we must not forget to remember and offer to others the best gift of all…Jesus.”
Check out the Something’s Happening – A Christmas Album track list below.
01. Something’s Happening!
02. This World Will Never Be The Same
03. Giving Season
04. The Grace Of The Father
05. O Come, O Come, Emmanuel
06. Hark! The Herald Angels Sing
07. I Heard The Bells On Christmas Day
08. Feliz Navidad O Holy Night
09. It’s Christmas
10. Silent Night
11. Something’s Happening! (Reprise)
