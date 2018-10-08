Sneak Peek: Misty Copeland To Star In Disney’s ‘The Nutcracker’ [VIDEO]

Based on E.T.A. Hoffman’s classic tale, “The Nutcracker,” The Nutcracker and the Four Realms follows the story of Clara who’s ends up in the world of the Four Realms and finds out she’s a princess.

Equality and happiness is her goal in the movie and like most similar, there’s always a villain to counter those two. In The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, Clara finds the “courage to overcome her fears to help restore peace.”

The Disney film stars Keira Knightley (Atonement, Pirates of the Caribbean), Mackenzie Foy (The Conjuring), Helen Mirren (The Queen), Morgan Freeman, The Shawshank Redemption) and ballerina Misty Copeland. Catch in theaters on November 2!

