CLOSE
Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Youth Pastor Arrested After Sexually Assaulting 13-Year-Old In The Bathroom During Service

3 reads
Leave a comment
Handcuffed Prisoner

Source: Erika Kyte / Getty

Jonathan Lamont Jenkins, a youth pastor at Starlight Baptist Church was recently arrested for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old-girl at the church. The Christian Post reports that the assault happened during a worship service in the bathroom. Jenkins was arrested in front of a liquor store in Santa Ana.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

He’s being charged with aggravated assault of a minor and being held on $1,000,000 bail. Police state that the young girl has been attending the church for two years and Jenkins had been making advances towards her since she was 12. The victim told police that she was held against her will, strangled and then sexually assaulted by Jenkins.

RELATED: Two Women Arrested After Selling Marijuana Edibles At Church Event

Cpl. Anthony Bertanga mentioned that Jenkins has a criminal history and was convicted for robbery, burglary, narcotics violations and more. Bertanga said, “The way he handled this child, in the manner he handled this child, in the location he handled this child, leads them to believe that potentially there are other victims out there.” Authorities are asking if anyone has more information on Jenkins to come forward.

RELATED: Warrant Issued For Arrest Of Dallas Cop Who Shot, Killed Unarmed Man At Apartment Complex

RELATED: The Struggle Is Real: Black Hairstylists Face Arrest For Braiding In New Jersey

Bill Cosby Gets Sentenced For His Sexual Assault Conviction

15 photos Launch gallery

Bill Cosby Gets Sentenced For His Sexual Assault Conviction

Continue reading Bill Cosby Gets Sentenced For His Sexual Assault Conviction

Bill Cosby Gets Sentenced For His Sexual Assault Conviction

[caption id="attachment_3828002" align="alignnone" width="836"] Source: NurPhoto / Getty[/caption] Bill Cosby was scheduled on Monday to be sentenced for his sexual assault conviction, but not before his confirmed and alleged victims literally have their say. The woman who a jury found was drugged and groped by the disgraced comedian was expected to lead a group of women making their “victim impact statements” to Cosby ahead of his sentencing, which was set to last two days. Sign Up For Our Newsletter![sailthru_widget fields="email" sailthru_list="subscribers"] Cosby arrived at the courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, a suburb of Philadelphia, with his legal team in tow. His main accuser, Andrea Constand, had already arrived, as well as other accusers, including former supermodel Janice Dickinson. A small group of protesters had assembled outside the courthouse in a scene that was similar to the retrial, which ended in April and followed the original trial that ended in a mistrial last year. SEE ALSO: How Bill Cosby Is Doing After His Conviction [EXCLUSIVE] Regardless of the sentencing – Cosby could either be sentenced to a maximum 30 years and be led out of the courtroom in handcuffs or he could be sentenced to probation – the case is likely bound to continue as defense attorneys were expected to announce an immediate appeal. Cosby’s fall from grace has been especially notable because he built his career on a clean, family-friendly image that was shredded when he was indicted and arrested on Constand’s accusation that had gone all but ignored until Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele won his election and vowed to finish the job his predecessor never started. The comedian’s wife filed an ethics complaint with the state judicial board last week claiming Judge Steven O’Neill was biased, but the accusation wasn’t expected to affect the sentencing. SEE ALSO: Bill Cosby’s Daughter Dead At 44 Below are some of the scenes from Cosby’s sentencing hearing. The photos and videos will be updated as they become available. READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM: [display-posts posts_per_page="3"] [ione_facebook_like_box url_segment=getuperica height="260"] [twitter-follow screen_name='GetUpErica']

The Latest:

Youth Pastor Arrested After Sexually Assaulting 13-Year-Old In The Bathroom During Service was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 7 days ago
10.02.18
Detroit Police Officer Fired After ‘Zoo Animals’ Comment
 2 weeks ago
09.25.18
FBI Ranks Detroit 2nd Most Violent Big City…
 2 weeks ago
09.24.18
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 1 month ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 2 months ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 2 months ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 2 months ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 3 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 4 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 5 months ago
05.29.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close