It’s Time To Vote!!! For Pastor Of The Month

We want to recognize YOUR Pastor this month for what he or she does in ministry and for the community!!!  So now that you have told us about them now it’s time for YOU to vote.  CLICK HERE to vote for your Pastor.  This is the week to make it happen because the Pastor with the most votes with be our next Pastor of the Month for October.

The deadline to get your nominations in is Sunday Oct. 14th at midnight… so get your votes in today.  Recognizing our local Pastors – The Light 103.9.

