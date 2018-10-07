Sunday School Review “Noah’s Steadfast Faith”

THIS SUNDAY SCHOOL OVERVIEW FEATURES HIGHLIGHTS OF THE LESSON EACH WEEK. BIBLICAL TRANSLATIONS WILL VARY, BUT THE MAIN RESOURCE WILL BE THE TOWNSEND PRESS SUNDAY SCHOOL COMMENTARY, 98th EDITION. THIS FEATURE IS DESIGNED TO BE OF HELP TO THOSE WHO CANNOT ATTEND THEIR LOCAL CHURCH AND/OR SUNDAY SCHOOL.

Lesson Title: NOAH’S STEADFAST FAITH Adult/Young Adult Topic: A Faithful Following Printed Text: Genesis 6:9b-22

Key Verse: Genesis 6:22 – NIV Noah did everything just as God commanded him. Source: Townsend Press Sunday School Commentary – 98th Edition, 2018-2019

UNIFYING LESSON PRINCIPLE: Faithfulness is a needed quality of life, but it is difficult to achieve. How can persons be faithful in difficult situations? Noah is an empowering example of someone who remained faithful to what God asked him to do, regardless of the opposing circumstances and consequences.

CONCLUDING REFLECTION:

From time to time, well-ordered lives and stable communities are threatened by disaster, by a change for the worse so awful that chaos seems to be lurking at the edges of controlled, meaningful existence. We speak of the feeling of being inundated, deluged, engulfed, and overwhelmed. We talk of barely keeping our heads above water and of sink-or-swim situations. This text is not primarily about amounts of water or pairs of animals or rainbows. But it is about the way God deals with His creation. The Flood story begins by bringing us face-to-face with the God of Israel. This God takes with uncompromising seriousness His own purposes for creation.

PRAYER Dear heavenly Father, we are grateful that You have created us in Your own image and likeness. When we go astray from Your gracious purposes for our lives, we pray that You would forgive us and restore unto us the joy of our salvation. Grant unto us a spirit of faithful obedience. In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen.

