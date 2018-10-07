CLOSE
Local
Home > Local

Sunday School Review “Noah’s Steadfast Faith”

1 reads
Leave a comment
Husband and Wife Studying the Bible Together

Source: Christopher Futcher / Getty

THIS SUNDAY SCHOOL OVERVIEW FEATURES HIGHLIGHTS OF THE LESSON EACH WEEK. BIBLICAL TRANSLATIONS WILL VARY, BUT THE MAIN RESOURCE WILL BE THE TOWNSEND PRESS SUNDAY SCHOOL COMMENTARY, 98th   EDITION. THIS FEATURE IS DESIGNED TO BE OF HELP TO THOSE WHO CANNOT ATTEND THEIR LOCAL CHURCH AND/OR SUNDAY SCHOOL.

Lesson Title:  NOAH’S STEADFAST FAITH

Adult/Young Adult Topic:  A Faithful Following

Printed Text: Genesis 6:9b-22

 

Key Verse: Genesis 6:22 – NIV

Noah did everything just as God commanded him.

Source: Townsend Press Sunday School Commentary – 98th Edition, 2018-2019

UNIFYING LESSON PRINCIPLE:

Faithfulness is a needed quality of life, but it is difficult to achieve. How can persons be faithful in difficult situations? Noah is an empowering example of someone who remained faithful to what God asked him to do, regardless of the opposing circumstances and consequences.

CONCLUDING REFLECTION:

From time to time, well-ordered lives and stable communities are threatened by disaster, by a change for the worse so awful that chaos seems to be lurking at the edges of controlled, meaningful existence. We speak of the feeling of being inundated, deluged, engulfed, and overwhelmed. We talk of barely keeping our heads above water and of sink-or-swim situations. This text is not primarily about amounts of water or pairs of animals or rainbows. But it is about the way God deals with His creation. The Flood story begins by bringing us face-to-face with the God of Israel. This God takes with uncompromising seriousness His own purposes for creation.

PRAYER

Dear heavenly Father, we are grateful that You have created us in Your own image and likeness. When we go astray from Your gracious purposes for our lives, we pray that You would forgive us and restore unto us the joy of our salvation. Grant unto us a spirit of faithful obedience. In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen.

 

Sunday School Review “Noah’s Steadfast Faith” was originally published on 955thelou.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 6 days ago
10.02.18
Detroit Police Officer Fired After ‘Zoo Animals’ Comment
 2 weeks ago
09.25.18
FBI Ranks Detroit 2nd Most Violent Big City…
 2 weeks ago
09.24.18
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 1 month ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 2 months ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 2 months ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 2 months ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 3 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 4 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 5 months ago
05.29.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close