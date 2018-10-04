GRIFF Prays For Hotels Without Bibles [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

10.04.18
Have you recently been in a hotel that didn’t have a Bible? GRIFF came across one this week and he was not happy about it. 

Marriott, in particular, has been making an effort to bring them back before the year closes, but it was too late for GRIFF who wanted to read a recommended scripture in Exodus. 

SEE ALSO: Hotels To Begin Adding Bibles Back To Rooms

When he called down to the front desk to request a Holy Bible, the concierge came up with a Mormon Bible instead. Of course, GRIFF had to make another request and the hotel eventually found a Holy Bible, but it had him worried for a bit. 

As a result, GRIFF prayed for being covered in his room. 

