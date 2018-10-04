DeVon Franklin’s ‘Truth About Men’ Book Partly Inspired By His Father Who Was Unfaithful To His Spouse [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Get Up Erica
| 10.04.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

As he gears up to release his new book, titled The Truth About Men: What Men & Women Need To Know, DeVon Franklin stopped by Get Up! Mornings to discuss its details.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Franklin told Erica and GRIFF he was inspired to write the book after reflecting on the life of his father who passed away from a heart attack at age 36 when DeVon was only 9-years-old. 

SEE ALSO: DeVon Franklin Gives Advice On What Makes A Successful Faith-Based Film

DeVon revealed that years later, he found out his father was having an affair with a female family member and it blew him away. When he just happened to ask the women in his family if they believed men could be faithful, the response he got was, “no.” And that blew him away. He wanted to be different. 

As he explored his own manhood, he came across ideas of how men deal with issue and where women usually fall victim in between them. DeVon, who believes every man struggles with lust, hopes this book will encourage men to be better/choose love and educates women on “what men are dealing with so they can navigate their relationships better” with men. 

SEE ALSO: Meagan Good &amp; DeVon Franklin On How Couples Who Have Been Intimate Can Be Celibate [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

“Lust, I call that the dog. It’s a metaphor but I believe that every man has the dog in them. But I also believe every man has love in them, which is the master. So that is love of self, love of God, love of family,” he said. “The dog is selfish. It wants what it wants when it wants it, how it wants it, but love it self-less. It’s sacrificial. If a man does not put love in control of lust every day, if he does not work on mastering the dog within, he will become what that dog wants him to be.” 

And that’s why he wrote the book, he says. “To help men navigate this issue.” Press play up top to hear his interview with Erica and GRIFF.

Meagan Good Is Out Here Being DeVon Franklin’s Rib: Our Favorite Photos Of The Couple

1 photos Launch gallery

Meagan Good Is Out Here Being DeVon Franklin’s Rib: Our Favorite Photos Of The Couple

Continue reading Meagan Good Is Out Here Being DeVon Franklin’s Rib: Our Favorite Photos Of The Couple

Meagan Good Is Out Here Being DeVon Franklin’s Rib: Our Favorite Photos Of The Couple

As Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary this week, we wanted to cherish their bond by sharing some of their sweetest and best moments yet!

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

 

DeVon Franklin’s ‘Truth About Men’ Book Partly Inspired By His Father Who Was Unfaithful To His Spouse [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 2 days ago
10.02.18
Detroit Police Officer Fired After ‘Zoo Animals’ Comment
 1 week ago
09.25.18
FBI Ranks Detroit 2nd Most Violent Big City…
 1 week ago
09.24.18
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 1 month ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 1 month ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 1 month ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 2 months ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 3 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 4 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 4 months ago
05.29.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close