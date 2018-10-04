Ericaism: Manage Your Time [EXCLUSIVE]

Do you plan out what you’re doing from day to day? Erica Campbell spoke about procrastination and how it can stop our progress in our lives. She mentioned that she tries to plan out the hours in her day.

Erica dedicates 6 hours to sleep if she can, 2 hours to work out, 3 hours or so in traffic, 8 hours to work and that leaves her with 5 hours. During the 5 hours she prays, eats, have fun with her family and other things. The randomness through the day is what can hurt us sometimes or us focusing on social media for hours on end.

She wants you to stop wasting your time on nothing and write out what you want to do to try and accomplish everything. Make better use of your time and don’t allow the enemy to steal it. When you plan out things it can push you closer to progress. Write, plan and manage your time the best you can!

Make sure you listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

