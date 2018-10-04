Ericaism: Manage Your Time [EXCLUSIVE]

Do you plan out what you’re doing from day to day? Erica Campbell spoke about procrastination and how it can stop our progress in our lives. She mentioned that she tries to plan out the hours in her day.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Erica dedicates 6 hours to sleep if she can, 2 hours to work out, 3 hours or so in traffic, 8 hours to work and that leaves her with 5 hours. During the 5 hours she prays, eats, have fun with her family and other things. The randomness through the day is what can hurt us sometimes or us focusing on social media for hours on end.
RELATED: Ericaism: Never Do It So They Like You [EXCLUSIVE]
She wants you to stop wasting your time on nothing and write out what you want to do to try and accomplish everything. Make better use of your time and don’t allow the enemy to steal it. When you plan out things it can push you closer to progress. Write, plan and manage your time the best you can!
RELATED: Ericaism: I’m Waiting On God Just Like You [EXCLUSIVE]
Make sure you listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.
RELATED: Ericaism: Who Are You Working For? [EXCLUSIVE]
Erica Campbell, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Obama, Angela Rye & More Join "When We All Vote" Rally [PHOTOS]
Erica Campbell, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Obama, Angela Rye & More Join "When We All Vote" Rally [PHOTOS]
1. Erica Campbell at "When We All Vote" RallySource:By Her Productions 1 of 11
2. Erica Campbell at "When We All Vote" RallySource:By Her Productions 2 of 11
3. Erica Campbell at "When We All Vote" RallySource:By Her Productions 3 of 11
4. Erica Campbell at "When We All Vote" RallySource:By Her Productions 4 of 11
5. Erica Campbell at "When We All Vote" RallySource:By Her Productions 5 of 11
6. Erica Campbell at "When We All Vote" RallySource:By Her Productions 6 of 11
7. Erica Campbell at "When We All Vote" RallySource:By Her Productions 7 of 11
8. Erica Campbell at "When We All Vote" RallySource:By Her Productions 8 of 11
9. Erica Campbell at "When We All Vote" RallySource:By Her Productions 9 of 11
10. Erica Campbell at "When We All Vote" RallySource:By Her Productions 10 of 11
11. Erica Campbell at "When We All Vote" RallySource:By Her Productions 11 of 11
The Latest:
- 89,000 Pounds Of Ham Recalled Due To Three Illnesses And One Death From Listeria
- Ericaism: Manage Your Time [EXCLUSIVE]
- GRIFF’s Prayer: For Cars With Plastic Bags As Windows [EXCLUSIVE]
- Kim Kimble On How Spirituality And Health Enhances Your Beauty [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Kidnapped Wilson Women Found Safe
- Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day
- Jemele Hill Tells Nothing But The Truth About Being Labeled Black and Political In First Interview Since Leaving ESPN
- The Government is Sending Out a Nationwide Text Message
- Major Comeback In Progress By Toys R Us Investors
- NYPD Sergeant Who Supported Colin Kaepernick Reportedly Blocked From A Promotion
Ericaism: Manage Your Time [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on getuperica.com