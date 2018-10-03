Boyfriend Kills Girlfriend Just Days After She Asked For The Church To Pray For Him

Family and friends of Donna Alexander are in mourning as they gathered together to shared beautiful stories about her. Alexander was known throughout the community because she helped victims of domestic violence. She was killed and her boyfriend, Nathaniel Mitchell is being charged with her murder.
Alexander group up in a home where she witnessed domestic violence and was in a abusive relationship that lead her to death. According to CBS DFW, Alexander was interviewed in 2008 when she opened the Anger Room. It was a business where people can break things to relieve stress on items and not people.
On Friday, Mitchell drove her to the hospital and claimed she fell in the shower. Alexander has two children that told family members they got locked in a room while they heard their mother scream. Lauren Armour, Alexander’s sister said, “Don’t wait until it’s too late. My sister waited until it was too late.” Her church family is also saddened about the chain of events. Just days before her death, she requested the church pray for her boyfriend. Brian Carter, the Associate Pastor of her church said, “Her very last prayer request was for her assailant. His heart’s not right and (she) pray(ed) that his heart would soften.” We will continue to keep the victims family and friends in our prayers.
