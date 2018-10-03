Kim Kimble On How Spirituality And Health Enhances Your Beauty [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Kim Kimble has been a celebrity hairstylist for years. She’s worked with celebrities such as Halle Berry, Mary Mary, Beyonce and more. Kim joined “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell,” to speak about the MERGE conference her and Erica Campbell are speaking at as well as what she’s learned over the year in her career.
Erica called Kim the “hair genius.” Kim spoke about working on “A Wrinkle In Time” and doing all the different hairstyles to enhance their looks. They both are looking forward to speaking at the MERGE conference, which will help connect spirituality, health and beauty. Kim mentioned that over the years she’s realized that although you might have beauty you have to worry about what’s going on with you health wise.
Spirituality is very important for her as well as a lot of the other young ladies on the panel. This topic is a serious discussion and women need to hear it all over because it could change their lives. Kim wants people to be mindful of their beauty while still maintaining lifestyles that will help them .
Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.
