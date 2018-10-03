GRIFF’s Prayer: For Cars With Plastic Bags As Windows [EXCLUSIVE]

Get Up Erica
| 10.03.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

It’s time for GRIFF’s Prayer and he has a message for some of you drivers! He was in the car the other day and started noticing a lot of cars around with plastic bags around the windows. GRIFF mentioned that it’s not safe and that you need to get this replaced as soon as you can.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

He also talked about how plastic bags aren’t a replacement for a window. GRIFF keeps seeing tape on brake lights as well and can’t understand why so many are having this problem. It’s getting on GRIFF’s nerves and would like to offer some help to everyone.

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer For TJ’s Pet Scooter [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

GRIFF mentioned that he will use his insurance to help some people out. He doesn’t want to see your window that looks like a parachute. Cars are starting to look like you can get out, but not in. Everyone please get your car fixed for GRIFF and use your insurance.

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Football Disappointments & Unruly Sleeping Patterns [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Make sure you listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer About Not Being A Vegetarian Anymore [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

GRIFF "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"

See Exclusive Photos From GRIFF's "Faith By The Numbers" Show!

10 photos Launch gallery

See Exclusive Photos From GRIFF's "Faith By The Numbers" Show!

Continue reading See Exclusive Photos From GRIFF’s “Faith By The Numbers” Show!

See Exclusive Photos From GRIFF's "Faith By The Numbers" Show!

GRIFF was so happy about his "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS" show and is very thankful to everyone that has supported his career in the past, present and will in the future.  

The Latest:

GRIFF’s Prayer: For Cars With Plastic Bags As Windows [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 1 day ago
10.02.18
Detroit Police Officer Fired After ‘Zoo Animals’ Comment
 1 week ago
09.25.18
FBI Ranks Detroit 2nd Most Violent Big City…
 1 week ago
09.24.18
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 4 weeks ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 1 month ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 1 month ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 2 months ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 3 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 4 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 4 months ago
05.29.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close