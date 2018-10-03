GRIFF’s Prayer: For Cars With Plastic Bags As Windows [EXCLUSIVE]

It’s time for GRIFF’s Prayer and he has a message for some of you drivers! He was in the car the other day and started noticing a lot of cars around with plastic bags around the windows. GRIFF mentioned that it’s not safe and that you need to get this replaced as soon as you can.

He also talked about how plastic bags aren’t a replacement for a window. GRIFF keeps seeing tape on brake lights as well and can’t understand why so many are having this problem. It’s getting on GRIFF’s nerves and would like to offer some help to everyone.

GRIFF mentioned that he will use his insurance to help some people out. He doesn’t want to see your window that looks like a parachute. Cars are starting to look like you can get out, but not in. Everyone please get your car fixed for GRIFF and use your insurance.

Make sure you listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

