Kidnapped Wilson Women Found Safe

It’s another case of a domestic situation when a Wilson man kidnapped his former girlfriend early Wednesday morning. The couple had broke up about a week ago.

According to police Latasha Mercer, 35, of Wilson, was “forcibly” taken during a burglary just after 2:20 a.m. in the 4000 block of Hart Avenue. Vashawn Tomlin of Wilson has been identified by police as the suspect. Tomlin was located on Blount Street in Wilson and now is in police custody.

Tomlin will face charges of second-degree kidnapping as well as felony breaking and entering. Police said that he is currently he is being held on a $75,000 secured bond.

The Wilson Police Department is asking the community for help. If you have any information the case to contact them at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.

SOURCE: cbs17.com

