CLOSE
Local
Home > Local

Kidnapped Wilson Women Found Safe

4 reads
Leave a comment
23088171

Source: Hemera Technologies / Getty

It’s another case of a domestic situation when a Wilson man kidnapped his former girlfriend early Wednesday morning. The couple had broke up about a week ago.

According to police Latasha Mercer, 35, of Wilson, was “forcibly” taken during a burglary just after 2:20 a.m. in the 4000 block of Hart Avenue.  Vashawn Tomlin of Wilson has been identified by police as the suspect. Tomlin was located on Blount Street in Wilson and now is in police custody.

Tomlin will face charges of second-degree kidnapping as well as felony breaking and entering.  Police said that he is currently he is being held on a $75,000 secured bond.

The Wilson Police Department is asking the community for help. If you have any information the case to contact them at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.

SOURCE: cbs17.com

 

Jerry Smith , Latasha Mercer , Vashawn Tomlin , Wilson Police Department

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 1 day ago
10.02.18
Detroit Police Officer Fired After ‘Zoo Animals’ Comment
 1 week ago
09.25.18
FBI Ranks Detroit 2nd Most Violent Big City…
 1 week ago
09.24.18
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 4 weeks ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 1 month ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 1 month ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 2 months ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 3 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 4 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 4 months ago
05.29.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close