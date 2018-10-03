CLOSE
National News
Home > National News

Major Comeback In Progress By Toys R Us Investors

2 reads
Leave a comment

In the latest twist for Toys R Us, a group of investors is planning a comeback, for the troubled retail brand.

Reports started circulating Tuesday that the group, made up of secured lenders, is scrapping an auction for intellectual property assets because it didn’t receive any bids that were better than its own.

WRAL News reports that the investors claim they’ll work with potential partners to develop new ideas for stores in the U.S. and other countries “that could bring back these iconic brands in a new and re-imagined way.”

The reorganized company will control trademarks, e-commerce assets and data related to the Toys R Us and Babies R Us brands.

Click here for more information

Text “LIGHT” To 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE The Light On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

ToysRUs; Stores; Opening; Shopping; Holidays; Toys;

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 20 hours ago
10.02.18
Detroit Police Officer Fired After ‘Zoo Animals’ Comment
 1 week ago
09.25.18
FBI Ranks Detroit 2nd Most Violent Big City…
 1 week ago
09.24.18
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 4 weeks ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 1 month ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 1 month ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 2 months ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 3 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 4 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 4 months ago
05.29.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close