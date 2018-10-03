Major Comeback In Progress By Toys R Us Investors

In the latest twist for Toys R Us, a group of investors is planning a comeback, for the troubled retail brand.

Reports started circulating Tuesday that the group, made up of secured lenders, is scrapping an auction for intellectual property assets because it didn’t receive any bids that were better than its own.

WRAL News reports that the investors claim they’ll work with potential partners to develop new ideas for stores in the U.S. and other countries “that could bring back these iconic brands in a new and re-imagined way.”

The reorganized company will control trademarks, e-commerce assets and data related to the Toys R Us and Babies R Us brands.

Click here for more information

Follow @thelightnc

Text “LIGHT” To 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE The Light On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: