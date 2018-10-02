Gospel Rapper Speaks Out About How He Escaped Death By Retaliating [PHOTO]

Last week prayers were asked for Christian gospel rapper, Thi’sl Tyler. According to The Christian Post he was shot and while recovering spoke about the details of what really happened. Tyler went on Facebook and not only thanked people for their prayers, but also how he survived this incident.

He wrote, “I want to start off by saying, ‘Thank you so much for the love that you have shown me during this time!’ I’ve seen many of your posts, THANKS A MILLION! I know many of you have been hearing that I was shot Monday night during an attempted robbery in my hometown of St. Louis. I also have been made aware that there are many stories going around so I wanted to take this time to clarify what happened as well as personally give you guys an update on my current condition.” Some posts said that he was shot multiple times during an attempted robbery, but it wasn’t all true.

Tyler said, “It is true I was involved in an attempted robbery. It’s not true that I was shot multiple times. That was believed to be true early on because I had three holes in my left leg but those ended up being the exit wounds and not the entry.” At the time of this robbery the only thing that saved him was the fact that he had to shoot back. He admitted to it all by saying, “By the grace of God I had my firearm on me and was able to pull it and fire back which is why I wasn’t totally victimized.”

Doctors say it can take months before Tyler is healed. He also mentioned that he doesn’t hate the people that hurt him and would rather see them get saved. Tyler said,”This will not shake me or change the way I see view these young men, I still want to see these young men changed, I still want to see them come to know their creator and experience the saving grace of Jesus!” A GoFundMe page has been made to help with Tyler’s medical bills and has already raised half of their goal.

