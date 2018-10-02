GRIFF’s Prayer: Thankful For A Great Birthday Weekend! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

GRIFF just celebrated his birthday and had an amazing weekend. He celebrated with his family some friends and thanked God for receiving one of the best birthday gifts. His Raiders got their first win against the Cleveland Browns.
The Raiders came back from a 17 point deficit and in overtime pulled out a win. GRIFF mentioned that during the middle of the game he heard whisper say to him that his team were going to win. We’re so happy that GRIFF had a great birthday and hopes he has a wonderful year filled with success, joy and laughter!
