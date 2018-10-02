Food Distribution In Knightdale This Saturday Starting At 9 A.M.

The Knightdale Parks and Recreation Department is partnering with Zaxby’s of Knightdale and the Food Bank of Eastern North Carolina for a Food Distribution this Saturday beginning at 9:00 AM. The distribution will continue until all the food is given away at Knightdale Station Park.

If you know someone who could benefit from this service please make sure to pass along this information. We are looking forward to providing over 10,000 lbs of food to the Knightdale Community and hope to reach as many people as possible.

