Food Distribution In Knightdale This Saturday Starting At 9 A.M.

The Knightdale Parks and Recreation Department is partnering with Zaxby’s of Knightdale and the Food Bank of Eastern North Carolina for a Food Distribution this Saturday beginning at 9:00 AM. The distribution will continue until all the food is given away at Knightdale Station Park.
If you know someone who could benefit from this service please make sure to pass along this information. We are looking forward to providing over 10,000 lbs of food to the Knightdale Community and hope to reach as many people as possible.
View this post on Instagram
Mark your calendar for a Food Distribution this Saturday beginning at 9:00 AM. The distribution will continue until all the food is given away at Knightdale Station Park. If you know someone who could benefit from this service please make sure to pass along this information. #Free #Food #Saturday #knightdalestationpark
Sister, Sister: Cardi B & Hennessey Carolina Are Slaying The Fashion Game As A Family
Sister, Sister: Cardi B & Hennessey Carolina Are Slaying The Fashion Game As A Family
1. Cardi B Takes Paris Fashion Week1 of 22
2. Celebrity Sightings : Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 : Day ThreeSource:Getty 2 of 22
3. Celebrity Sightings : Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 : Day ThreeSource:Getty 3 of 22
4. ETAM : Runway - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019Source:Getty 4 of 22
5. Dolce & Gabbana - Front Row - Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019Source:Getty 5 of 22
6. Dolce & Gabbana - Front Row - Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019Source:Getty 6 of 22
7. 2018 US Weekly Most Stylish New YorkersSource:Getty 7 of 22
8. NYLON's Annual Rebel Fashion Party At Gramercy Park Hotel Rose BarSource:Getty 8 of 22
9. Dolce & Gabbana - Front Row - Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019Source:Getty 9 of 22
10. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards - ShowSource:Getty 10 of 22
11. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 11 of 22
12. Tom Ford - Arrivals - September 2018 - New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty 12 of 22
13. Tom Ford - September 2018 - New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty 13 of 22
14. Celebrity Sightings in New York City - September 6, 2018Source:Getty 14 of 22
15. Harper's BAZAAR ICONSSource:Getty 15 of 22
16. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 16 of 22
17. Celebrities Visit MTV TRL - April 10, 2018Source:Getty 17 of 22
18. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 18 of 22
19. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 19 of 22
20. Celebrity Sightings in New York City - September 6, 2018Source:Getty 20 of 22
21. Disney Villains x The Blonds NYFW Show - Backstage and Front RowSource:Getty 21 of 22
22. Celebrities Visit MTV TRL - April 10, 2018Source:Getty 22 of 22
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
Food Distribution In Knightdale This Saturday Starting At 9 A.M. was originally published on foxync.com