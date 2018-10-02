CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Watch Michael B. Jordan Introduce The ‘Creed II’ Trailer To An Unexpecting Audience

1 reads
Leave a comment
2018 BET Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Paras Griffin/VMN18 / Getty

Michael B. Jordan was tired of watching the Creed II trailer on his phone, so he stopped by a theater in NYC to watch it on the big screen. The hunky star surprised a lucky (very, very lucky) audience with his presence when he introduced a special showing of the Creed II trailer for the first time.

Jordan stars as Adonis Creed in the highly anticipated sequel directed by Steven Caple Jr. (who fills in for Ryan Coogler this round). Like it’s predecessor, Adonis faces the biggest fight of his life. But this time around, so much more is at stake as he faces off against the son of the man, Ivan Drago, who killed his father in the Rocky franchise. Adonis, who now has a child, struggles with balancing his family life and fulfilling his legacy.

Jordan underwent intense workouts to achieve his Creed body, which well see on screen as well in a familiar Rocky-like essence.

“It was tough on my body this time around,” Jordan told IGN, “cause I’m a little bit older. I’m not saying I’m too far gone, but at 31 things are a lot different than at 26, 27. It’s just getting back into boxing shape. Boxing shape is a different thing. Just spending hours in the gym. Doing the rounds, working on your hand coordination, throwing punches. Diet was a lot stricter on this one; because I had to lean out as much as I could. Yes. It was just more intense this time around.”

Creed II hits theaters November 21.

RELATED STORIES:

‘Creed II’ + 9 Other Black Films You Should See Before The End Of 2018

The 7 Reasons Why “Creed” Is The Best “Rocky” Film Begin And End With An Oiled Up Michael BAE Jordan

Watch Michael B. Jordan Introduce The ‘Creed II’ Trailer To An Unexpecting Audience was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 13 hours ago
10.02.18
Detroit Police Officer Fired After ‘Zoo Animals’ Comment
 1 week ago
09.25.18
FBI Ranks Detroit 2nd Most Violent Big City…
 1 week ago
09.24.18
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 4 weeks ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 1 month ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 1 month ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 2 months ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 3 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 4 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 4 months ago
05.29.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close