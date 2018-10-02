CLOSE
White Women Can’t Seem To Make Up Their Minds On Brett Kavanaugh

Never mind the tales of drunken sex assault. The demographic that helped elect the president is statistically split among support for the SCOTUS nominee.

Let’s recap the Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court nomination, shall we?

Donald Trump‘s pick to be on the nation’s highest court has been accused of being a hot-headed heavy drinker who can quickly morph into an angry drunk; a sexual predator to the tune of plotting to drug and sexually assault women with his friends; getting into at least one bar fight; and tampering with witnesses who could unravel his increasingly flimsy nomination.

Yet, even in the face of mounting evidence of Kavanaugh’s guilt in each of the above categories, and others, white women are statistically split down the middle when it comes to whether they believe the judge’s persistent denials of carousing and sexual debauchery from his days in high school and college.

At least that was according to a brand new Quinnipiac poll that found the number of Americans who wanted Kavanaugh confirmed was shrinking while white women as a group were seemingly indifferent despite the salacious claims by college professor Christine Blasey Ford.

In case you’re keeping score, that’s 43 percent of white women who were siding with Kavanaugh versus 46 percent who said they believed Ford.

It was also reported that another key white woman apparently didn’t believe Ford: Rachel Mitchell, the sex crimes prosecutor from Arizona who Republicans hired to ask Ford questions during her testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee last week.

If Kavanaugh does get confirmed, this wouldn’t be the first time white women found themselves on the wrong side of history with an accused sexual predator in question. Fifty-three percent of white women voters cast ballots for Trump in 2016 even though he had admitted to using his celebrity to force himself on women, among other transgressions.

In a CNN analysis published Tuesday morning, Ronald Brownstein wrote that “Ford’s detailed allegations of sexual assault against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh could allow Democrats to solidify an unprecedented advantage among those women, who represent one of the few steadily growing components of the white electorate.”

But if Monday’s poll was any indication, that wasn’t entirely correct.

Caucasian Rage! From Kavanaugh To Trump, When White Men Attack

UPDATED: 9:00 a.m. EDT, Oct. 2 -- The New York Times and The Washington Post wrote articles about the privileges and pitfalls of white male rage, hours after NewsOne's post saying the same damn thing. The Post wrote about the excuses for angry white man like Kavanaugh, saying, "The right has come alive with impassioned defenses of Kavanaugh in recent days. Talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh, whose program for years has largely defined the GOP's white male id, has unleashed a torrent of criticism on the air — such as his riff last week on 'militant feminism.'" Yep, blame it on feminism. Paul Krugman of The New York Times stressed the white rage isn't limited to MAGA supporters. "There have been many studies of the forces driving Trump support, and in particular the rage that is so pervasive a feature of the MAGA movement," he wrote. "What Thursday's hearing drove home, however, was that white male rage isn't restricted to blue-collar guys in diners. It's also present among people who've done very well in life's lottery, whom you would normally consider very much part of the elite. In other words, hatred can go along with high income, and all too often does." See our list of Caucasian rage below. Original Story: White male fragility is serious. Many times when they feel like their privilege is being threatened, all Caucasian hell breaks loose. Sadly, we have a president whose very delicate ego has nearly thrown us into nuclear war due to his temper tantrums. See Also: GOP Calls Maxine Waters Angry Black Woman But Praises Brett Kavanaugh Brett Kavanaugh testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee last week was a prime example of the aforementioned white sensitivity. From the moment he sat down Friday morning, he was hysterical. The next possible justice on the Supreme Court screamed, cried and refused to answer questions -- all while telling everyone how much he worshiped beer but never had a drinking problem. Not surprisingly, Kavanaugh got huge praise from the president. And we all know if Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused the judge of sexual assault while they were in high school, was even remotely angry during her testimony, she would have been framed as being "out of control." Yep, privilege even supports you when you are the one accused of wrongdoing. However, the toxicity of the white male ego isn't just in politics. We see it in Hollywood icons like Mel Gibson or so-called journalists like Bill O'Reilly. Revisit some of the wildest white male breakdowns below:

White Women Can’t Seem To Make Up Their Minds On Brett Kavanaugh was originally published on newsone.com

