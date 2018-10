In a statement from Gov. Cooper’s office the death toll from Hurricane Florence has reached 39. Tuesday the governor’s office reported that two more deaths have been linked to Hurricane Florence. The latest fatalities were linked to storm clean-up. The statement also said that the devastation and destruction will be felt by the state and its residents perhaps for years to come. Read more in the link below.

SOURCE: wral.com

