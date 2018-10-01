Israel Houghton Shares How Taking Off Your Mask Can Lead To Freedom [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

10.01.18
Israel Houghton called into “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” to talk about his new album and what led him to the title of it. He mentioned that a lot of people live in shame with their mask and some try to condemn them, but we should only be looking for God’s approval. We should be dedicated to pleasing him and making ourselves better.

Israel also spoke about how we wear these masks and it has an affect on our lives. We think sometimes they protect us, but really their cutting off our oxygen and when it’s off it allows us to help others. When we take the masks off we are free. He also spoke about the process of making this album and realized scriptures he knew were coming to life.

Erica Campbell and Warryn Campbell along with several other gospel couples got a change to go to Israel’s private listening party. Israel spoke about a moment where Erica, Warryn and his wife, Adrienne Bailon were all in the kitchen and had an open and honest conversation. They plan on releasing it for a Truthful Tuesday session and fans should catch it because it will be life changing. During the interview Israel also spoke about how God knows our heart despite what we do and not to be scared of who we are.

Israel Houghton Shares How Taking Off Your Mask Can Lead To Freedom [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

comments
