Erica Campbell Joins Michelle Obama, Kelly Rowland & More For “When We All Vote” Rally [VIDEO]

Last week, Michelle Obama joined the last When We All Vote Rally of 2018 in Miami and to many’s surprise, her presence was met by Erica Campbell, Kelly Rowland, Angela Rye and more – all of whom spoke about now being the right time to register to vote and why it’s important to hit the polls this election season.
Angela Rye On Voting: "It's One Freedom Of Power Where We're All Equal"
Our First Lady Erica Campbell took the stage with Kelly Rowland at the 18-minute mark in the video. Take a look at all their encouraging words up top and scroll down to see exclusive photos from the event.
