[PHOTOS] Apostle S.L. Carney Pastor Of The Month Presentation At Deliverance Church International in Angier NC

2018 September Pastor Of The Month

Source: Terrell Duff / Terrell Duff

Sunday September 30, 2018 The Light 103.9 presented Apostle S.L. Carney the September Pastor of The Month plaque during the 11 A.M.service. Below are pictures of the service. Congratulations to Apostle Carney and the Deliverance Church International church family.

Pastor Of The Month: September 2018
2018 September Pastor Of The Month
19 photos

