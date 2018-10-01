Breast cancer deaths continue to decline, thanks to increased awareness and early detection through regular screening. Research has shown that breast cancer screening with mammography has been found to detect cancer early, when it is most treatable.

If you’re a woman over 40, talk to your doctor about scheduling your annual mammogram today.

If you’re a woman of any age who is at high risk for developing breast cancer, talk to your doctor about when you should start genetic screening, mammograms, and other risk reducing strategies that may reduce your risk of developing breast cancer. Encourage your mothers, sisters, daughters and friends to talk to their doctors about regular screening.

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month was originally published on foxync.com

