ESPN Who? Jemele Hill Lands Another New Gig, Takes Her Talents To The Atlantic

To say that Jemele Hill, the journalist who was both vilified and celebrated as an anchor at ESPN before leaving the sports network following a feud with the president, has landed on her feet would be a grave understatement. The outspoken critic of Donald Trump who also, by the way, happens to be quite the accomplished writer, has thrived since ESPN famously reprimanded her for accurately calling the president a “white supremacist.”

Never one to be stifled or held back, Hill confirmed on Monday where she would be taking her talents to next: the Atlantic. The news magazine’s editor in chief announced Hill’s newest job on Twitter in a post that she retweeted with the prayer hands emoji in an apparent expression of gratitude.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

