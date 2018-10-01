One Year After the Las Vegas Shooting A ‘Tragedy of Grand Scale’

It has been a year since the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, and on Monday survivors, victims’ family members, first-responders and elected officials will offer prayers, songs and speeches in remembrance.

Many who were cheering Jason Aldean’s headline set on the Las Vegas Strip late Oct. 1, 2017, said later they thought the rapid crack-crack-crack they heard was fireworks — until people fell dead, wounded, bleeding.

A gambler-turned-gunman with what police later called a meticulous plan but an unknown reason fired assault-style rifles for 11 minutes, from the 32nd-floor windows of the Mandalay Bay hotel across the neon-lit Las Vegas Boulevard, into the concert crowd below. Police said he then turned a pistol on himself and took his own life.

Medical examiners later determined that all 58 deaths were from gunshots. Another 413 people were wounded, and police said at least 456 were injured fleeing the carnage.

In honor of those who lost their lives on during that horrific day, a flock of 58 doves will be released at the daybreak memorial, and Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval and Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo also are due to speak. However they won’t provide answers to what made Stephen Craig Paddock unleash his hail of gunfire.

In August Sheriff Lombardo declared the police investigation ended. He issued a report that said hundreds of interviews and thousands of hours of investigative work found no motive, no conspiracy and no other shooters.

A final FBI report, including a behavioral analysis of Paddock, is expected by year-end.

The shooter was characterized by police as a loner with no religious or political affiliations who became obsessed with guns, spent more than $1.5 million in the two years before the shooting and distanced himself from his loved ones.

A forensic accountant recently put the value of Paddock’s estate at just under $1.4 million. Paddock’s mother said the money should go to victims. A disbursal plan has not yet been established.

