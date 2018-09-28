GRIFF Picks For Week 4 Of The NFL [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

It’s week 4 of the NFL and GRIFF has his picks for who he thinks will win. For the Jets and the Jaguars he has the Jaguars winning. New England will win against Miami and the Eagles will win against the Titans. The Texans take on the Colts and this is GRIFF’s wack game of the week, but he has the Colts winning.

GRIFF wants thee Greenbay Packers to win against the Buffalo Bills and thinks the Cowboys will win against the Detroit Lions. The Chicago Bears will win against the Bucks and the Atlanta Falcons is also going to win. GRIFF’s birthday is this weekend and his Oakland Raiders take on the Browns and he’s hoping his Raiders win.

Baltimore goes against the Steelers and he has the Ravens winning. The Giants go against the Saints and GRIFF has the Saints winning. The Chiefs are going against the Broncos and he hopes it’s a tie, but is picking the Chief’s to win. What do you think of this weeks picks?

