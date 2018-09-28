Do you use positive words of affirmation when you get up in the morning? Erica Campbell talked about how Jesus is in control of your life and we need to stop speaking negativity on ourselves. We shouldn’t use words such as if, maybe or try.

She wants us to speak affirmatively and say, “I will be on time,” or “I will be equipped.” We have to remember that God made us for this and always believe that. In the time of those negative thoughts pray about it and give it to God. Stop thinking less of yourself and put power behind those positive words.

Faith Walking: How To Use Affirmations For Positivity In Your Life [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on getuperica.com

