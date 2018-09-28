Watch: Christon Gray Taps Professional Athletes To Join His Video For ‘Time Out’

Gearing up to release his next album, Clear the Heir, Christon Gray dropped a preview into the new music with a new video for one of its tracks, “Time Out.”

The video for the song, which speaks to staying the faithful course despite the odds against you, highlights Green Bay Packers running back Ty Montgomery, Memphis Grizzlies point guard Mike Conley and 20-year Special Olympian Barry O’Rourke. A bunch of other noteworthy athletes make cameos including WWE Champion A.J. Styles, 12-time champ and undefeated boxer Andre Ward, Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Steven Souza Jr. and many more.

“I called some of my friends and told them the vision,” Gray said. “I asked if they’d be down to join in, and by God’s grace, they were.”

The athletes featured in Gray’s new video are all sports figures who have a relationship with Jesus. The video director Chris Shaban, who co-wrote some songs and executive produced Gray’s last two albums, thought that was an important visual to share because, “Growing up as a Christian kid, I was always inspired by athletes who excelled at a high level and love Jesus,” he said.

The video is a cool tie in to the success of Gray’s hit single, “Stop Me,” which blew up on sports and action-related avenues including HBO’s Ballers, FOX’s Lethal Weapon, the ESPY Awards on ESPN, FOX Sports NFL/NCAA/Premiere League, commercials for Honda and Roc Nation, Dwayne Johnson’s Rampage movie, the ‘Madden 19’ video game and more.

Watch Christon Gray’s new music video for “Time Out” top.

