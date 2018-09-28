Joshua Rogers On His New Album: “It’s Coming From A Place Of Where I’ve Been And Where I Want To Go” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

In 2012, Joshua Rogers became the youngest and first male artist to win on the hit show “Sunday’s Best.” He spoke about how his life changed that year on “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell.” It took him a long time to actually realize that he won, but also received different comments from people about the fact that he won only because he was a guy and not the fact that he was so talented.
Rogers hasn’t released an album in nearly 5 years and is ready to give fans new music. His new single “Pour Your Oil,” is amazing and so many love it. During the interview Rogers mentioned he didn’t realize it’s been that long since he put out music.
With this album “Returning,” it’s all about coming to grips with certain things in his life. He said, “It’s coming from a place of where I’ve been and where I want to go.” Since his last album he’s been on a journey. He’s building a better relationship with God and his family. During the interview Rogers also spoke about how he used to fear singing and recited his favorite Bible verse before every performance. We can’t wait to hear this new album!
