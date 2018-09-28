List Of Free Local Weekend Events

0 reads Leave a comment
Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend. To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE
|Power in the Word Special Prayer Conference
|Event Date:
|09/29/2018
|Event Time:
|10:30am-12:00pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Comfort Suites
|Address Line 1:
|11305 Praxis Way
|City, State, Zip:
|215 Wintergreen Dr, Lumberton, NC 28358
|Event Description:
|This is a special FREE live prayer conference hosted by Power in Word Conference Line Ministry. Everyone is invited to attend. We extend a special invitation to those who are affected by the recent storms and flooding. Please attend so we can pray for you, your family and loved ones. We hope you can join this community of believers for a few moments of prayer, worship and study of God’s word.
Feel free to text/call for more information! Let us know you will be there!
|Event Contact:
|Minister Branyon
|Event Contact Number:
|843-901-1241
|Event Contact Email:
|powerinword@aol.com
|Zumbathon Fundraiser
|Event Date:
|09/28/2018
|Event Time:
|7PM-9PM
|Is this event FREE?:
|NO
|Venue Name:
|Body of Christ Church Dream Center
|Address Line 1:
|5616 Fox Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, NC 27616
|Event Description:
|Zumbathon Fundraiser with licensed Zumba instructor Harriett Pimpong. 100% of Zumbathon proceeds will go to BakerForWake2018 – Gerald Baker for Wake County Sheriff Campaign
|Event Contact:
|Chris Clemons
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 522-9861
|Event Contact Email:
|cclemons764@gmail.com
|The Gospel Believers’ Anniversary
|Event Date:
|09/30/2018
|Event Time:
|3pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Mt. Level Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|316 Hebron Road
|City, State, Zip:
|DURHAM, NC 27704
|Event Description:
|Musical guests include VHM and Fresh Anointing, Hillside Alumni Choir, New Light Male Chorus, Pettiford Grove Male Chorus, and Holy Temple Male Chorus.
|Event Contact:
|Leonard Lewis
|Event Contact Number:
|919-880-0537
|Event Contact Email:
|jimmiemurphy14@gmail.com
|SMBC Community Development Corporation Yard Sale
|Event Date:
|09/29/2018
|Event Time:
|7 am – 1 pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|St. Mathew Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|5410 Louisburg Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, NC 27616
|Event Description:
|SMBC CDC will host an indoor yard sale on 09/29/18 in the fellowship hall. All proceeds go to support community projects, scholarships, and more. Make tax deductible donations of gently used clothes, shoes, small kitchen appliances the day before on 09/28/2018 form 10am to 5pm. This is an annual event. Come one come all. Lots of bargains!!!!!
|Event Contact:
|Delores Burnett or Brenda Robinson
|Event Contact Number:
|919-630-0320 (Delores) ; 205-612-5061 (Brenda)
|Event Contact Email:
|facebook: SMBC Development Corporation
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.smbccdc.com
|Orange Grove Market Place
|Event Date:
|09/29/2018
|Event Time:
|7:00 am
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Orange Grove MB Church
|Address Line 1:
|505 East End Ave
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC 27703
|Event Description:
|The OGMBC Worship Ministry will be hosting a market place featuring vendors, those with yard sale items, a car wash, fried fish and hotdogs for sale, along with baked goods. Please come out for shopping, great food and get your car washed too!
|Event Contact:
|Jeryl Anderson
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 418-7753
|Event Contact Email:
|Media@ogmbc.org
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.ogmbc.org
|FAITH, FAMILY & FRIENDS DAY
|Event Date:
|09/30/2018
|Event Time:
|10 AM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|HAMPTON INN (CRABTREE VALLEY)
|Address Line 1:
|3920 ARROW DRIVE
|City, State, Zip:
|RALEIGH NC 27612
|Event Description:
|Bring your family and friends and wear your favorite team Jersey to celebrate with Higher Way Ministries at our Faith, Family and Friends Day.
|Event Contact:
|EDDIE WORRELL
|Event Contact Number:
|804.382.2858
|Event Contact Email:
|higherwayelder@gmail.com
|Marriage After Divorce Movement
|Event Date:
|09/28/2018 – 09/29/2018
|Event Time:
|7pm & 9am
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Household of Faith Ministries
|Address Line 1:
|6904 Glenwood Ave., Suite 100
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, NC 27612
|Event Description:
|A Movement For Anyone Affected By Divorce! If You Are Divorced, Product Of Divorce, Married or Dating a Divorcée, Thinking About Divorce or Just Want To Learn About This Movement a This is For You! Come Check Us Out!
|Event Contact:
|—
|Event Contact Number:
|—
|Event Contact Email:
|Singingrose_3@yahoo.com
|Event Web Site:
|MarriageAfterDivorce.org
|Community Fellowship Service
|Event Date:
|09/30/2018
|Event Time:
|4:00pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Oak Ridge Missionary Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|722 Quick Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Lumber Bridge, NC 28357
|Event Description:
|You are invited to the Community Fellowship Service that will be hosted at:
Oak Ridge Missionary Baptist Church
722 Quick Road
Lumber Bridge, NC
Come and join us for the blessed Word, Praises and Songs by various choirs in the community.
Rev. Terrence McKrimmon, Pastor
|Event Contact:
|Church Administrator
|Event Contact Number:
|(910) 843-2159
|Event Contact Email:
|oakridgembc@aol.com
|Event Web Site:
|http://ormbclb.org
|Dedication Service
|Event Date:
|09/30/2018
|Event Time:
|3:00pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Solid Rock Bible Church
|Address Line 1:
|5464 Muscat Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Hope Mills
|Event Description:
|The members and pastor of Solid Rock Bible Church invites you to join at their Dedication Service on Sunday, September 30th @ 3:00pm. Come and share in the blessings of the greatness of what the Lord has done for Solid Rock Bible Church and the community. For more information, contact Pastor Yvonne Hodges @ 910.797.5879 or visit Solid Rock Bible Church’s website @: srbc2.org.
|Event Contact:
|Pastor Yvonne Hodges
|Event Contact Number:
|(910) 797-5879
|Event Contact Email:
|solidrockbiblechurch827@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|srbc2.org
|Connect the Dots with Leah! Nutrition Coach
|Event Date:
|09/29/2018
|Event Time:
|11:00am
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|St. John AME
|Address Line 1:
|3001 Tryon Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, NC 27603
|Event Description:
|Life, fitness, and nutrition coach to help you learn new meal ideas, set goals, and learn specific foods to compliment your lifestyle. And learn moves that will help you get fit while you are starting on your healthy journey!
|Event Contact:
|Yumekco Little
|Event Contact Number:
|919-827-6025
|Event Contact Email:
|mekcsingletary@gmail.com
|Fish/Chicken Dinner/Bake Sale
|Event Date:
|09/29/2018
|Event Time:
|11:00 am- 4:00 pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Mt Zoar Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|2400 Cheek Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC 27704
|Event Description:
|The Homecoming Committee of Mt Zoar Missionary Baptist Church located at 2400 Cheek Road, Durham, N.C. will sponsor a Fish Fry/Chicken Dinner and a Bake Sale Fund Raiser event on Saturday September 29, 2018 from 11:00 am until 4:00 pm. Please support this event. All proceeds will be donated to the Building Fund. Please contact Sister Rosetta Cozart at 919-596-2627 for more information. Rev. Norman T. Davis is the Pastor.
|Event Contact:
|Rosetta Cozart
|Event Contact Number:
|919-280-5349
|Event Contact Email:
|Coziejw@aol.com
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.mzmbc.org
|Money Management Speaker
|Event Date:
|09/30/2018
|Event Time:
|10:00 AM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Agape Worship Center
|Address Line 1:
|117 E Tally Ho Rd
|City, State, Zip:
|Stem, NC 27581
|Event Description:
|Financial planner, Richard Burton, will be our guest speaker, and he will discuss the common mistakes that people make with their money and how to avoid them. There will also be a Question & Answer session.
|Event Contact:
|Gaddis Faulcon
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 691-0465
|Event Contact Email:
|gaddisfaulcon@embarqmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|https://www.agapeworshipcenter.net/
|ParkingLot Prayer
|Event Date:
|90/29/2018
|Event Time:
|10a.m. – 1p.m.
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Lewis Chapel Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|5422 Raeford Rd.
|City, State, Zip:
|Fayetteville NC 28314
|Event Description:
|Drive through Prayer! The Lewis Chapel Street Ministry Team, along with our Pastor, Christoppher D. Stackhouse, Sr., assistant pastors and congregration will host this morning of prayer to all in need. You don’t have to get dressed up, or even get out of your car. Simply drive through our campus parking lot and you will be greeted by our faithful team who will administer prayer for your specific needs or simply just pray for and with you. PRAYER CHANGES LIVES AND OUR GOD IS HERE, WAITING AND LISTENING!
|Event Contact:
|Kimela Santifer-Berry
|Event Contact Number:
|323-646-2005
|Event Contact Email:
|kimelasantifer@yahoo.com
|Event Web Site:
|lewischapel.org
|Holland Chapel AMEZ Combined Family & Fun Day
|Event Date:
|09/30/2018
|Event Time:
|10:00 AM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Holland Chapel AME Zion Church
|Address Line 1:
|360 Burgess Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Apex, NC 27523
|Event Description:
|Holland Chapel AME Zion Church will combined our Family and Friends Day Service, along with Family and Friends Fun Day. Join us for 10:00 AM morning worship followed by lots of food and family activities. Attire is Casual. Location: 360 Burgess Road, Apex, NC 27523. For more info, please call the church office at 919-362-7831.
|Event Contact:
|Sis. Myrtie Powell
