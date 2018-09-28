List Of Free Local Weekend Events

Event Description:

This is a special FREE live prayer conference hosted by Power in Word Conference Line Ministry. Everyone is invited to attend. We extend a special invitation to those who are affected by the recent storms and flooding. Please attend so we can pray for you, your family and loved ones. We hope you can join this community of believers for a few moments of prayer, worship and study of God’s word. Feel free to text/call for more information! Let us know you will be there!