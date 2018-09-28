CLOSE
Local
Home > Local

List Of Free Local Weekend Events

0 reads
Leave a comment
Zumba fitness class at Franconia Fire Station.

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend.  To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE

 

 

Power in the Word Special Prayer Conference
Event Date:  09/29/2018
Event Time:  10:30am-12:00pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Comfort Suites
Address Line 1:  11305 Praxis Way
City, State, Zip:  215 Wintergreen Dr, Lumberton, NC 28358
Event Description:  This is a special FREE live prayer conference hosted by Power in Word Conference Line Ministry. Everyone is invited to attend. We extend a special invitation to those who are affected by the recent storms and flooding. Please attend so we can pray for you, your family and loved ones. We hope you can join this community of believers for a few moments of prayer, worship and study of God’s word.

Feel free to text/call for more information! Let us know you will be there!
Event Contact:  Minister Branyon
Event Contact Number:  843-901-1241
Event Contact Email:  powerinword@aol.com

 

 

  Zumbathon Fundraiser
Event Date:  09/28/2018
Event Time:  7PM-9PM
Is this event FREE?:  NO
Venue Name:  Body of Christ Church Dream Center
Address Line 1:  5616 Fox Road
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC 27616
Event Description:  Zumbathon Fundraiser with licensed Zumba instructor Harriett Pimpong. 100% of Zumbathon proceeds will go to BakerForWake2018 – Gerald Baker for Wake County Sheriff Campaign
Event Contact:  Chris Clemons
Event Contact Number:  (919) 522-9861
Event Contact Email:  cclemons764@gmail.com

 

 

The Gospel Believers’ Anniversary
Event Date:  09/30/2018
Event Time:  3pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Mt. Level Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  316 Hebron Road
City, State, Zip:  DURHAM, NC 27704
Event Description:  Musical guests include VHM and Fresh Anointing, Hillside Alumni Choir, New Light Male Chorus, Pettiford Grove Male Chorus, and Holy Temple Male Chorus.
Event Contact:  Leonard Lewis
Event Contact Number:  919-880-0537
Event Contact Email:  jimmiemurphy14@gmail.com

 

 

  SMBC Community Development Corporation Yard Sale
Event Date:  09/29/2018
Event Time:  7 am – 1 pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  St. Mathew Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  5410 Louisburg Road
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC 27616
Event Description:  SMBC CDC will host an indoor yard sale on 09/29/18 in the fellowship hall. All proceeds go to support community projects, scholarships, and more. Make tax deductible donations of gently used clothes, shoes, small kitchen appliances the day before on 09/28/2018 form 10am to 5pm. This is an annual event. Come one come all. Lots of bargains!!!!!
Event Contact:  Delores Burnett or Brenda Robinson
Event Contact Number:  919-630-0320 (Delores) ; 205-612-5061 (Brenda)
Event Contact Email:  facebook: SMBC Development Corporation
Event Web Site:  http://www.smbccdc.com

 

 

Orange Grove Market Place
Event Date:  09/29/2018
Event Time:  7:00 am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Orange Grove MB Church
Address Line 1:  505 East End Ave
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC 27703
Event Description:  The OGMBC Worship Ministry will be hosting a market place featuring vendors, those with yard sale items, a car wash, fried fish and hotdogs for sale, along with baked goods. Please come out for shopping, great food and get your car washed too!
Event Contact:  Jeryl Anderson
Event Contact Number:  (919) 418-7753
Event Contact Email:  Media@ogmbc.org
Event Web Site:  http://www.ogmbc.org

 

 

  FAITH, FAMILY & FRIENDS DAY
Event Date:  09/30/2018
Event Time:  10 AM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  HAMPTON INN (CRABTREE VALLEY)
Address Line 1:  3920 ARROW DRIVE
City, State, Zip:  RALEIGH NC 27612
Event Description:  Bring your family and friends and wear your favorite team Jersey to celebrate with Higher Way Ministries at our Faith, Family and Friends Day.
Event Contact:  EDDIE WORRELL
Event Contact Number:  804.382.2858
Event Contact Email:  higherwayelder@gmail.com

 

 

Marriage After Divorce Movement
Event Date:  09/28/2018 – 09/29/2018
Event Time:  7pm & 9am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Household of Faith Ministries
Address Line 1:  6904 Glenwood Ave., Suite 100
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC 27612
Event Description:  A Movement For Anyone Affected By Divorce! If You Are Divorced, Product Of Divorce, Married or Dating a Divorcée, Thinking About Divorce or Just Want To Learn About This Movement a This is For You! Come Check Us Out!
Event Contact: 
Event Contact Number: 
Event Contact Email:  Singingrose_3@yahoo.com
Event Web Site:  MarriageAfterDivorce.org

 

 

  Community Fellowship Service
Event Date:  09/30/2018
Event Time:  4:00pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Oak Ridge Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  722 Quick Road
City, State, Zip:  Lumber Bridge, NC 28357
Event Description:  You are invited to the Community Fellowship Service that will be hosted at:

Oak Ridge Missionary Baptist Church

722 Quick Road

Lumber Bridge, NC

Come and join us for the blessed Word, Praises and Songs by various choirs in the community.

Rev. Terrence McKrimmon, Pastor
Event Contact:  Church Administrator
Event Contact Number:  (910) 843-2159
Event Contact Email:  oakridgembc@aol.com
Event Web Site:  http://ormbclb.org

 

 

Dedication Service
Event Date:  09/30/2018
Event Time:  3:00pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Solid Rock Bible Church
Address Line 1:  5464 Muscat Road
City, State, Zip:  Hope Mills
Event Description:  The members and pastor of Solid Rock Bible Church invites you to join at their Dedication Service on Sunday, September 30th @ 3:00pm. Come and share in the blessings of the greatness of what the Lord has done for Solid Rock Bible Church and the community. For more information, contact Pastor Yvonne Hodges @ 910.797.5879 or visit Solid Rock Bible Church’s website @: srbc2.org.
Event Contact:  Pastor Yvonne Hodges
Event Contact Number:  (910) 797-5879
Event Contact Email:  solidrockbiblechurch827@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  srbc2.org

 

 

Connect the Dots with Leah! Nutrition Coach
Event Date:  09/29/2018
Event Time:  11:00am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  St. John AME
Address Line 1:  3001 Tryon Road
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC 27603
Event Description:  Life, fitness, and nutrition coach to help you learn new meal ideas, set goals, and learn specific foods to compliment your lifestyle. And learn moves that will help you get fit while you are starting on your healthy journey!
Event Contact:  Yumekco Little
Event Contact Number:  919-827-6025
Event Contact Email:  mekcsingletary@gmail.com

 

 

Fish/Chicken Dinner/Bake Sale
Event Date:  09/29/2018
Event Time:  11:00 am- 4:00 pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Mt Zoar Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  2400 Cheek Road
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC 27704
Event Description:  The Homecoming Committee of Mt Zoar Missionary Baptist Church located at 2400 Cheek Road, Durham, N.C. will sponsor a Fish Fry/Chicken Dinner and a Bake Sale Fund Raiser event on Saturday September 29, 2018 from 11:00 am until 4:00 pm. Please support this event. All proceeds will be donated to the Building Fund. Please contact Sister Rosetta Cozart at 919-596-2627 for more information. Rev. Norman T. Davis is the Pastor.
Event Contact:  Rosetta Cozart
Event Contact Number:  919-280-5349
Event Contact Email:  Coziejw@aol.com
Event Web Site:  http://www.mzmbc.org

 

 

  Money Management Speaker
Event Date:  09/30/2018
Event Time:  10:00 AM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Agape Worship Center
Address Line 1:  117 E Tally Ho Rd
City, State, Zip:  Stem, NC 27581
Event Description:  Financial planner, Richard Burton, will be our guest speaker, and he will discuss the common mistakes that people make with their money and how to avoid them. There will also be a Question & Answer session.
Event Contact:  Gaddis Faulcon
Event Contact Number:  (919) 691-0465
Event Contact Email:  gaddisfaulcon@embarqmail.com
Event Web Site:  https://www.agapeworshipcenter.net/

 

 

  ParkingLot Prayer
Event Date:  90/29/2018
Event Time:  10a.m. – 1p.m.
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Lewis Chapel Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  5422 Raeford Rd.
City, State, Zip:  Fayetteville NC 28314
Event Description:  Drive through Prayer! The Lewis Chapel Street Ministry Team, along with our Pastor, Christoppher D. Stackhouse, Sr., assistant pastors and congregration will host this morning of prayer to all in need. You don’t have to get dressed up, or even get out of your car. Simply drive through our campus parking lot and you will be greeted by our faithful team who will administer prayer for your specific needs or simply just pray for and with you. PRAYER CHANGES LIVES AND OUR GOD IS HERE, WAITING AND LISTENING!
Event Contact:  Kimela Santifer-Berry
Event Contact Number:  323-646-2005
Event Contact Email:  kimelasantifer@yahoo.com
Event Web Site:  lewischapel.org

 

 

Holland Chapel AMEZ Combined Family & Fun Day
Event Date:  09/30/2018
Event Time:  10:00 AM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Holland Chapel AME Zion Church
Address Line 1:  360 Burgess Road
City, State, Zip:  Apex, NC 27523
Event Description:  Holland Chapel AME Zion Church will combined our Family and Friends Day Service, along with Family and Friends Fun Day. Join us for 10:00 AM morning worship followed by lots of food and family activities. Attire is Casual. Location: 360 Burgess Road, Apex, NC 27523. For more info, please call the church office at 919-362-7831.
Event Contact:  Sis. Myrtie Powell

 

 

Power in the Word Special Prayer Conference
Event Date:  09/29/2018
Event Time:  10:30am-12:00pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Comfort Suites
Address Line 1:  215 Wintergreen Dr
City, State, Zip:  Lumberton, NC 28358
Event Description:  his is a special FREE live prayer conference hosted by Power in Word Conference Line Ministry. Everyone is invited to attend. We extend a special invitation to those who are affected by the recent storms and flooding. Please attend so we can pray for you, your family and loved ones. We hope you can join this community of believers for a few moments of prayer, worship and study of God’s word.

Feel free to text/call for more information! Let us know you will be there!
Event Contact:  Minister Branyon
Event Contact Number:  843-901-1241
Event Contact Email:  powerinword@aol.com
community calendar , free events

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Detroit Police Officer Fired After ‘Zoo Animals’ Comment
 3 days ago
09.25.18
FBI Ranks Detroit 2nd Most Violent Big City…
 4 days ago
09.24.18
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 3 weeks ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 1 month ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 1 month ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 2 months ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 3 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 4 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 4 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 4 months ago
05.18.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close