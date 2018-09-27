CLOSE
Tarana Burke, Kamala Harris: Black Women Take A Stand At Kavanaugh Hearing

Christine Blasey Ford made emotional statements about sexual assault and Supreme Court nominee during Thursday's hearing.

Thursday’s Senate confirmation hearing involving Christine Blasey Ford and Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh provided the latest opportunity for Black women to stand up against sexual assault.

RELATED: What You Need To Know About Ford And Kavanaugh’s Senate Testimonies

Dozens of Black women demonstrated against Kavanaugh — the object of Trump’s undying devotion — outside of the Senate building where both Ford and the nominee offered testimonies. Black women also went in on Kavanaugh inside the Senate building.

Tarana Burke, the MeToo movement founder, was front and center during Ford’s testimony.

“These men are wholly uninterested and unmoved by this woman’s words…Dr. Ford has to talk about the worst trauma of her life in front of them. This is the reality of being survivor of sexual assault in this country,” Burke tweeted from the Senate hearing.

Of course, California Sen. Kamala Harris, who has also been outspoken in opposing Kavanaugh, had some strong statements to deliver during the hearing. She affirmed and defended Ford, who was relentlessly questioned about her story of sexual assault against Kavanaugh.

“You are not on trial,” Harris said, knowing that Republican senators were skeptical about the college professor’s character, not just her account. “You are sitting here before members of the United States Senate Judiciary Committee because you had the courage to come forward [and], as you have said, you believe it was your civic duty.”

Another Black woman also had a moment during the Ford-Kavanaugh hearing: Anita Hill. Senator Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, referenced Hill during her opening statement. She recalled a 1991 trip to the airport in which saw a crowd watching Hill’s sexual assault testimony about then-Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas. She used Hill to make a powerful point.

“How women are treated in the United States, with this kind of concern, is really wanting a lot of reform,” Feinstein said.

Black women clearly communicated their viewpoints on Kavanaugh, and they showed no sign of backing down.

Tarana Burke, Kamala Harris: Black Women Take A Stand At Kavanaugh Hearing was originally published on newsone.com

