Do you ever try to do things so that people like you? Erica Campbell has a word of advice for everyone and that’s to never do anything just so people like you. Don’t dress a certain way or act or certain way or try to change the way designed you to be just to please others. Imagine spending your whole life as someone you never wanted to be?

Erica mentioned for years she used to try to please so many people and realized it hurt her in different ways. Be your authentic self. Some may not like it, but if you’re always trying to change to be the person others want you to be you will never please yourself.

Pray about how you feel and make sure God is directing you in the path he wants to see for you. The only person you need to please is God. Release yourself from it and continue to love the person you are.

Ericaism: Never Do It So They Like You [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on getuperica.com

