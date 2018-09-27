The standing waters from Hurricane Florence have become a breeding pool for mosquitos. According to the National Weather Service, North Carolina received an estimated 8 trillion gallons over water from Hurricane Florence.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Governor Roy Cooper, declared several counties under disaster relief; “Those counties include: Bladen, Beaufort, Brunswick, Carteret, Columbus, Craven, Cumberland, Duplin, Harnett, Hoke, Hyde, Johnston, Jones, Lee, Lenoir, Moore, New Hanover, Onslow, Pamlico, Pender, Pitt, Richmond, Robeson, Sampson, Scotland, Wayne, and Wilson”.
According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Division of Health, “Large populations of mosquitoes can emerge after heavy rains or flooding & they can cause illnesses such as La Crosse encephalitis, West Nile virus & eastern equine encephalitis.” It’s important to have bug repellent and long sleeves and pants to avoid too much exposed skin.
Latest…
- $4M To Fight NC Plague Of Mosquitos After Florence
- Body Of Missing Autistic Child In Gastonia Believed To Have Been Located
- Jonathan McReynolds Can’t Wait For You To Hear His Favorite Song ‘Try’
- Man Wrongfully Convicted Served 24 Years , Starts His New Life In Raleigh
$4M To Fight NC Plague Of Mosquitos After Florence was originally published on foxync.com