Local
$4M To Fight NC Plague Of Mosquitos After Florence

The standing waters from Hurricane Florence have become a breeding pool for mosquitos. According to the National Weather Service, North Carolina received an estimated 8 trillion gallons over water from Hurricane Florence.

Governor Roy Cooper, declared several counties under disaster relief; “Those counties include: Bladen, Beaufort, Brunswick, Carteret, Columbus, Craven, Cumberland, Duplin, Harnett, Hoke, Hyde, Johnston, Jones, Lee, Lenoir, Moore, New Hanover, Onslow, Pamlico, Pender, Pitt, Richmond, Robeson, Sampson, Scotland, Wayne, and Wilson”.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Division of Health, “Large populations of mosquitoes can emerge after heavy rains or flooding & they can cause illnesses such as La Crosse encephalitis, West Nile virus & eastern equine encephalitis.” It’s important to have bug repellent and long sleeves and pants to avoid too much exposed skin.

