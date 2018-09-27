Jonathan McReynolds Can’t Wait For You To Hear His Favorite Song ‘Try’

Inspiration
| 09.27.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Jonathan McReynolds is a young gospel singer trying to figure out manhood and fame at the same time. McReynolds has been touring and soaking up all of the advice he can from older men because he feels he can never have too much good advice. “All of us in our 20’s are still just trying to figure out how to be men,” and being in the public eye adds extra stress he says.

Sept. 7 Make More Room was released and it’s a deluxe version of Make Room which was released in March. All of the songs were written at the same time they just didn’t all make it onto the original album. Oddly enough, neither his nor his manager’s favorite song was on the original album, but he’s excited for fans to hear them both. Try and God Is Good, are their favorite songs and they’re available now!

Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on FacebookTwitter and Instagram

Behind the Scenes at The Willie Moore Jr. Show [PHOTOS]

62 photos Launch gallery

Behind the Scenes at The Willie Moore Jr. Show [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Behind the Scenes at The Willie Moore Jr. Show [PHOTOS]

Behind the Scenes at The Willie Moore Jr. Show [PHOTOS]

Get an exclusive look at what's happening in studio!

Jonathan McReynolds Can’t Wait For You To Hear His Favorite Song ‘Try’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Detroit Police Officer Fired After ‘Zoo Animals’ Comment
 2 days ago
09.25.18
FBI Ranks Detroit 2nd Most Violent Big City…
 3 days ago
09.24.18
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 3 weeks ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 1 month ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 1 month ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 2 months ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 3 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 4 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 4 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 4 months ago
05.18.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close