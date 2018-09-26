CLOSE
Tyler Perry Brings Family To Tears After Buying Home For Ailing Mother He Worked With 20 Years Ago [VIDEO]

'Tyler Perry's Acrimony' World Premiere - Arrivals

Source: Derrick Salters/WENN.com / WENN

Media mogul Tyler Perry is making a woman he met 20 years ago dreams come true as she is suffering from stage V kidney failure. Gospel singer, LaShun Pace met Perry over 20 years ago when he was working on a play and she came on board. They shared a bond that is so strong it led Perry to help her as well as her family.

11 Alive reports that Perry found out that LaShun was sick and decided to surprise the family. Her daughter, Betty Ann Pace said, “They gave her four days to a week to live. And she’s still living today.” Her mother was able to meet with Perry again and spoke about how her last wish is to become a homeowner and have her daughters live in the home.

Betty said, “Before I die, I need a home for me and my daughters.” Perry made the 80-year-old woman and her family cry tears of joy by surprising them with a home. She said, “I love you. I thank God for you. Glory, God! Hallelujah. Thank you Tyler Perry. God has granted me my wish.” LShun shared the struggles her family went through and said, “We grew up in a three bedroom, one bathroom with 12 people. We’ve struggled all our life.” We’re so happy Tyler Perry did this for the family and will continue to keep them in our prayers.

Behind-The-Scene Photos From Erica & Warryn Campbell's "All of My Life" Video Shoot

