Avril Lavigne Releases First Song In Five Years About Her Relationship With God [AUDIO]

It’s been five years since we’ve heard music from singer-songwriter, Avril Lavigne. Her new song “Head Above Water” was recently released and according to Faith Wire it’s all about her relationship with God as well as her battle with Lyme disease. The lyrics are touching as she talks about how God saved her life after she thought it was over.

She describes the pain she endured and relates it as if she’s drowning. Lavigne also speaks about her strength and trust in the Lord. Some of the lyrics she sings is, “God keep my head above water / Don’t let me drown / It gets harder / I’ll meet you there at the altar / As I fall down to my knees / Don’t let me drown / Don’t let me drown.” She asks God to save her and praises his name throughout the song.

Since 2015, Lavigne has battled with Lyme disease and years ago spoke about how she hid her disease from the media. She left the music industry for nearly five years and now has this inspirational song that fans will love. Lavigne revealed how she came up with the lyrics and said, “I thought I was dying, and I had accepted that I was going to die. My mom laid with me in bed and held me. I felt like I was drowning. Under my breath, I prayed ‘God, please help to keep my head above the water.’ In that moment, the song writing of this album began. It was like I tapped into something. It was a very spiritual experience. Lyrics flooded through me from that point on.” This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a pop artist crossover to gospel and we look forward to hearing her other songs.

