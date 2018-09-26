Mr. Griffin: “They Out Here Snatching Jesus Peace’s Like Debo!” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 09.26.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

GRIFF was talking to one of his really good friends about Jesus peace. Most people think about it as a piece of jewelry you wear, but GRIFF is referring to it as the inner peace he gives us. He recalled the movie Friday where Debo, the neighborhood bully took a guys Jesus piece after he tucked it in his shirt so it wouldn’t show. Debo ended up taking his chain and they guy in the movie ran to his car crying.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

GRIFF wants you to imagine the enemy as Debo. He can’t take away the Jesus inside of you away because God is always there for you.  GRIFF then mentioned how much he’s changed since being on the show. It’s changed his attitude in a lot of ways and GRIFF wants you to make sure your Jesus peace doesn’t get taken away from you.

RELATED: Mr. Griffin: “I’m Taking My Faith Up Some Notches” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

When your kids are making you mad or you’re having a bad day handle it in a different way and don’t allow the enemy to steal that peace. When your spouse is tripping just laugh out loud and mention to them that they married you. Don’t let anyone take your Jesus peace!

RELATED: Mr. Griffin: “It’s Not About Me, It’s About Who God Wants Me To Be” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Mr. Griffin: “God Doesn’t Work In Confusion…We Do” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

7 photos Launch gallery

GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

Continue reading GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

The Latest:

Mr. Griffin: “They Out Here Snatching Jesus Peace’s Like Debo!” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Detroit Police Officer Fired After ‘Zoo Animals’ Comment
 1 day ago
09.25.18
FBI Ranks Detroit 2nd Most Violent Big City…
 2 days ago
09.24.18
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 3 weeks ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 1 month ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 1 month ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 2 months ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 3 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 4 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 4 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 4 months ago
05.18.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close