Fall Into Fitness: Dr. Ian Smith Shares 3 Tips To Stay Fit In The Fall [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

It’s time for Healthy Ever After! Today on “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell“, Dr. Ian Smith is joining the team to talk about falling into fitness as well as his new book. A lot of people are on their fitness during the summer and sometimes when fall and the other season come change up their eating and gym patterns.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The first thing Dr. Ian spoke about was making your workouts appointments. We make appointments on when we will get out hair done, cars fixed or hanging out with friends and that’s how workouts need to be accounted for. Make it apart of your plan. Dr. Ian also wants you to go out and buy a resistance band, kettle ball and medicine ball.
RELATED: Dr. Ian Smith Gives Easy Ways To Eat Clean [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
Each of these items can be used to lose weight especially if you have a video to follow. Portion control is another issue some can’t follow. Dr. Ian encourages everyone to use a salad plate to eat off of. He also mentioned to keep an inch around the rim and remember if you get full there is no reason to eat everything off the plate. Minimize your portions and eat 2 to 3 hours a day. Try having snacks that are 150 calories or less that have protein and fiber in it.
RELATED: Why Dr. Ian Smith Doesn’t Believe In New Year’s Resolutions For Weight Loss [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.
RELATED: Dr. Ian Smith Explains Why Men Lose Weight Faster Than Women [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
This Is The Remix: Your Fave Desserts Made Into Healthy Smoothies
This Is The Remix: Your Fave Desserts Made Into Healthy Smoothies
1. Join Us For A Smoothie Challenge #BlenderBeauties1 of 12
2. Peach Cobbler2 of 12
3. You’re Gonna Flip Over This Mint Chocolate Chip Sip3 of 12
4. Cookie Cream Dream4 of 12
5. Peanut Butter Jelly Time5 of 12
6. I Aint Gonna Lie, I Love Sweet Potato Pie6 of 12
7. Strawberry Shortcake7 of 12
8. Sly Key Lime Pie8 of 12
9. Chocolate Raspberry Shake Remake9 of 12
10. Holla At This Pina Colada10 of 12
11. Mocha Mood Booster11 of 12
12. I Love My Smoothie Helpers!12 of 12
Fall Into Fitness: Dr. Ian Smith Shares 3 Tips To Stay Fit In The Fall [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on getuperica.com