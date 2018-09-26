Fall Into Fitness: Dr. Ian Smith Shares 3 Tips To Stay Fit In The Fall [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

It’s time for Healthy Ever After! Today on “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell“, Dr. Ian Smith is joining the team to talk about falling into fitness as well as his new book. A lot of people are on their fitness during the summer and sometimes when fall and the other season come change up their eating and gym patterns.

The first thing Dr. Ian spoke about was making your workouts appointments. We make appointments on when we will get out hair done, cars fixed or hanging out with friends and that’s how workouts need to be accounted for. Make it apart of your plan. Dr. Ian also wants you to go out and buy a resistance band, kettle ball and medicine ball.

Each of these items can be used to lose weight especially if you have a video to follow. Portion control is another issue some can’t follow. Dr. Ian encourages everyone to use a salad plate to eat off of. He also mentioned to keep an inch around the rim and remember if you get full there is no reason to eat everything off the plate. Minimize your portions and eat 2 to 3 hours a day. Try having snacks that are 150 calories or less that have protein and fiber in it.

