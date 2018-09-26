NC Museum Of Art Hosting A ‘Black Panther’ Viewing Party

Cheers! It is almost time for Wakanda Forever: Black Panther Movie Party coming up Friday, September 28. We made a special cocktail just for the evening. Come to the event to get a glass of "Vibranium Punch"!

Get a ticket here: https://t.co/YbIwYwpbwC pic.twitter.com/Kdednv9IkC

— NC Museum of Art (@ncartmuseum) September 25, 2018