NC Museum Of Art Hosting A ‘Black Panther’ Viewing Party

Black Panther in Conversation

Source: Courtesy of The Apollo Theater / The Apollo Theater

The North Carolina Museum Of Art will pay homage to the beautiful land of Wakanda with special premovie activities, including music, art making, and food trucks. Their stunning redesigned African Gallery, spanning 16 centuries of African art, is open until 9 pm.

 

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

NC Museum Of Art Hosting A ‘Black Panther’ Viewing Party was originally published on foxync.com

