Earl Bynum to Release Third Studio Album, ‘This Song Is For You’

via GospelGoodies.com:
Earl Bynum is taking a quick break from the Stellar Award nominated Mount Unity Choir to release his third studio album, This Song Is For You. It’ll be his first solo project since 2009.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Due October 5, This Song Is For You is slated to include his radio single “Bless the Lord (The Remix),” “Only Unto You” and “Call Him,” along with seven other tracks that range from congregational style to urban contemporary. And believe it or not, it’s Bynum’s first studio recording.
RELATED: Why You Should Add Earl Bynum’s “Bless The Lord…” Remix To Your Playlist
“It was different for me trying to do it,” he says. “I’m a live concert type of performer, so the studio ain’t hard but it also ain’t easy because I feed off of my audience and there’s no audience in the studio with me. I had to change my mindset to approach these songs and it helped take me out of the choir backdrop and let me live in a new space.”
Get a feel for the album and listen to Bynum’s “Bless the Lord (The Remix)” single below!
RELATED: Kirk Franklin Finally Meets His Biological Father, Who’s Fighting To Stay Alive [PHOTO]
7 Gospel Singers Who Went From Singing Background To Going Solo
7 Gospel Singers Who Went From Singing Background To Going Solo
1. David and Tamela MannSource:Getty 1 of 7
2. Isaac CarreeSource:Getty 2 of 7
3. Todd DulaneySource:Getty 3 of 7
4. Gene MooreSource:Getty 4 of 7
5. Sharon AnnSource:Publicity 5 of 7
6. Candy WestSource:Getty 6 of 7
7. Jermaine DollySource:courtesy of Jermaine Dolly 7 of 7
The Latest:
- Take Our Music Survey Today For A Chance Win $150 And Tickets To “Spare The Rod, Spoil The Child”
- Meet Our Harvey Didn’t Win Back In A Home Giveaway Winner!
- Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day
- Former Potter’s House Volunteer Files Lawsuit Against T.D. Jakes Ministries Over Alleged ‘Assault’ In Church [VIDEO]
- “Working Mom Wednesday’s” Healthy Quick Eats
- PNC Arena Looking To Fill 150 Part-Time Jobs On Friday
- Hurricane Collection Relief Drive This Saturday In Sanford, NC
- Pres. Trump Gets Laughs During His U.N. Speech
- Earl Bynum to Release Third Studio Album, ‘This Song Is For You’
- Video Goes Viral Of Woman Confronting AT&T Worker Accused Of Stealing Money From Her Cash App
Earl Bynum to Release Third Studio Album, ‘This Song Is For You’ was originally published on getuperica.com