CLOSE
Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Earl Bynum to Release Third Studio Album, ‘This Song Is For You’

2 reads
Leave a comment
Earl Bynum

Source: Tyscot Records / Bill Carpenter

via GospelGoodies.com:

Earl Bynum is taking a quick break from the Stellar Award nominated Mount Unity Choir to release his third studio album, This  Song Is For You. It’ll be his first solo project since 2009.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Due October 5, This Song Is For You is slated to include his radio single “Bless the Lord (The Remix),” “Only Unto You” and “Call Him,” along with seven other tracks that range from congregational style to urban contemporary. And believe it or not, it’s Bynum’s first studio recording. 

RELATED: Why You Should Add Earl Bynum’s “Bless The Lord…” Remix To Your Playlist

“It was different for me trying to do it,” he says. “I’m a live concert type of performer, so the studio ain’t hard but it also ain’t easy because I feed off of my audience and there’s no audience in the studio with me. I had to change my mindset to approach these songs and it helped take me out of the choir backdrop and let me live in a new space.”

Get a feel for the album and listen to Bynum’s “Bless the Lord (The Remix)” single below!

RELATED: Kirk Franklin Finally Meets His Biological Father, Who’s Fighting To Stay Alive [PHOTO]

7 Gospel Singers Who Went From Singing Background To Going Solo

7 photos Launch gallery

7 Gospel Singers Who Went From Singing Background To Going Solo

Continue reading 7 Gospel Singers Who Went From Singing Background To Going Solo

7 Gospel Singers Who Went From Singing Background To Going Solo

The Latest:

Earl Bynum to Release Third Studio Album, ‘This Song Is For You’ was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Detroit Police Officer Fired After ‘Zoo Animals’ Comment
 1 day ago
09.25.18
FBI Ranks Detroit 2nd Most Violent Big City…
 2 days ago
09.24.18
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 3 weeks ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 1 month ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 1 month ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 2 months ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 3 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 4 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 4 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 4 months ago
05.18.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close