via GospelGoodies.com:

Earl Bynum is taking a quick break from the Stellar Award nominated Mount Unity Choir to release his third studio album, This Song Is For You. It’ll be his first solo project since 2009.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Due October 5, This Song Is For You is slated to include his radio single “Bless the Lord (The Remix),” “Only Unto You” and “Call Him,” along with seven other tracks that range from congregational style to urban contemporary. And believe it or not, it’s Bynum’s first studio recording.

RELATED: Why You Should Add Earl Bynum’s “Bless The Lord…” Remix To Your Playlist

“It was different for me trying to do it,” he says. “I’m a live concert type of performer, so the studio ain’t hard but it also ain’t easy because I feed off of my audience and there’s no audience in the studio with me. I had to change my mindset to approach these songs and it helped take me out of the choir backdrop and let me live in a new space.”

Get a feel for the album and listen to Bynum’s “Bless the Lord (The Remix)” single below!

RELATED: Kirk Franklin Finally Meets His Biological Father, Who’s Fighting To Stay Alive [PHOTO]

The Latest:

Earl Bynum to Release Third Studio Album, ‘This Song Is For You’ was originally published on getuperica.com