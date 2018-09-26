CLOSE
Get Up Erica
Former Potter’s House Volunteer Files Lawsuit Against T.D. Jakes Ministries Over Alleged ‘Assault’ In Church [VIDEO]

2013 NAN National Convention 'Keepers Of The Dream' Awards

Source: J. Countess / Getty

A former volunteer from the Potter’s House of Fort Worth, Texas has filed a lawsuit against T.D. Jakes Ministries as well as several others involved in the incident. The Christian Post reports that Audrey Stevenson, was caught on camera being handcuffed and being physically removed from the church after an alleged argument with an elder.

Stevenson listed several names involved in the lawsuit including administrator Rhonda Lewis, security guard Brandon Arnie, Deonte Grehem as well as another Potter’s House employee. She is claiming false imprisonment as well as emotional distress and accused the security guard of assault. A video of the encounter with some church officials shows how everything began and it was all over if she was allowed to be on the church stage.

The alleged assault took place in March and after the heated discussion between her and Lewis she was handcuffed. Sgt. Martinez in a report said, “After watching the video of the incident on her phone, I found no offense of excessive use of force against Audrey at this time by Brandon.”

Jakes recently spoke out about the incident and said, “While many of the extenuating circumstances are not shown in the video that was published March 25, 2018, this still does not justify the lack of professionalism exhibited by the safety officer we require and expect from all of our employees. Emotions quickly escalated and a complete breakdown of communication occurred resulting in what played out on video. I’m extremely disappointed and apologize for how Ms. Stevenson was treated and the ill-conduct she received. Privately, we will be reaching out to Ms. Stevenson to offer her the apology she rightly deserves.”

