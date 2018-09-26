Join Radio One Raleigh and Foxy 107/104 for a Hurricane Collection Relief Drive during the P.D.Y Conference in Sanford this Saturday. Join us starting at 8am at the Lee County high School – 1708 Nash Street in Sanford, NC. Bring Water, Can Goods, Wipes, Cleaning Supplies and more to help our Neighbors in Eastern North Carolina.

Must See:

Hurricane Florence: 5 Trump Memes Criticizing His Response

Black Hurricane Florence Survivors Say They’re Being Ignored After Historic Flooding In Wilmington

Hurricane Collection Relief Drive This Saturday In Sanford, NC was originally published on foxync.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: