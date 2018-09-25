This Weekend’s Local HBCU And Teams Of Interest College Football Schedule

Here is this weekends local HBCU’s and teams of interest football schedule for 9/27/19 – 09/30/18. We hope you favorite team wins!

Local HBCU Football Schedule 2018 For The Weekend Of 9/27/18 -9/30/18

9/27/18

NC A&T at SC State vs. @ 7:00 P.M.

9/29/18

Elizabeth State University vs. St Augustine’s University @ 1:00 P.M.

Johnson C. Smith at Lincoln @ 1:00 P.M

Livingstone at Virginia Union @ 1:00 P.M.

NC Central University vs Florida A&M @ 4:00 P.M.

Winston Salem State at Bowie State @ 4:00 P.M.

Chowan vs. Fayetteville State @ 6:00 P.M.

Shaw University at Virginia State University @ 6:00 P.M.

Local teams of interest:

9/27/18

UNC at Miami @ 8:00 P.M.

9/29/18

NC State vs. Virginia @ 12:20 P.M.

Elon at New Hampshire @ 1:30 P.M.

ECU vs. Old Dominion @ 3:30 P.M.

Wake Forest vs. Rice @ 3:30 P.M.

Duke vs. Virginia Tech @ 7:00 P.M.

