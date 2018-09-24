GRIFF’s Prayer: Football Disappointments & Unruly Sleeping Patterns [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

| 09.24.18
On Monday, September 24, GRIFF opened up his daily prayer with a word for the Oakland Raiders. The football team is 0-3 and their losing streak is upsetting fans – as it should. GRIFF wanted to go to a game for his birthday but tells God he’s reconsidering because he doesn’t want to be disappointed on his day of celebration.

While GRIFF hopes God will work a miracle in his favorite team’s lock room, he made sure to shout out TJ’s 3-0 streak for falling asleep in public (watch here) and thanked Him for giving her sleep so good, it’s unruly. Some people find it hard to fall asleep, but she’s able to fall asleep anywhere!

