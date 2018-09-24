Got Amazon Prime? Now You Can Get Whole Foods Deliveries In Raleigh

Are you a Whole Foods lover with an Amazon Prime membership? If so, this news might make your day.

Amazon Prime has expanded their delivery of Whole Foods groceries to Raleigh. That means you can get groceries delivered to your door. Just use the Prime Now app to place your order. Delivery is available daily from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m.

