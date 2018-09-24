CLOSE
Got Amazon Prime? Now You Can Get Whole Foods Deliveries In Raleigh

A Man Holding an Amazon Delivery

Source: Kim Kirby/LOOP IMAGES / Getty

Are you a Whole Foods lover with an Amazon Prime membership? If so, this news might make your day.

Amazon Prime has expanded their delivery of Whole Foods groceries to Raleigh. That means you can get groceries delivered to your door. Just use the Prime Now app to place your order.  Delivery is available daily from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m.

 

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

 

 

Got Amazon Prime? Now You Can Get Whole Foods Deliveries In Raleigh was originally published on foxync.com

Close