I-95 Re-Opens Statewide & Latest School Delays And Closings

Good news for our commuters; I-95 has been reopened statewide for North Carolina.

However, there area still a few school delays and closings for our listening area. Here are the locals for us check out ABC11 for the complete list:

Cumberland County Schools (Cumberland) – 2 Hour Delay – Monday.

Fayetteville State University (Cumberland) – All Classes Canceled until Sept. 24.

Sampson County Schools (Sampson) – No Classes-Optional Teacher Workday.

Wayne Community College-Goldsboro (Wayne) – Closed Monday.

