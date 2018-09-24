CLOSE
I-95 Re-Opens Statewide & Latest School Delays And Closings

Hurricane Harvey Slams Into Texas Gulf Coast

Good news for our commuters; I-95 has been reopened statewide for North Carolina.

However, there area still a few school delays and closings for our listening area.  Here are the locals for us check out ABC11 for the complete list:

  • Cumberland County Schools (Cumberland) – 2 Hour Delay – Monday.
  • Fayetteville State University (Cumberland) – All Classes Canceled until Sept. 24.
  • Sampson County Schools (Sampson) – No Classes-Optional Teacher Workday.
  • Wayne Community College-Goldsboro (Wayne) – Closed Monday.
