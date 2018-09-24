Street Style Sunday: Durham

This time, I nested in the middle of downtown Durham to what fashion vibes walked by. I wasn’t disappointed since it was in the evening, the time when most downtown areas liven up.

OH yeah! You may have seen this little digital flyer going around.

Be sure to look out for others like it to see where I’ll be perched next. Then, just show up with your flyest friends in some extraordinarily nice fashion. Click on the photo above to see photos from the past Street Style Fashion Meetup

Check out the fly men and women from Durham in some of their dopest street style wear.

Click the photo below to see photos from a previous Street Style Sunday post.

