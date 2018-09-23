CLOSE
Michelle Williams & Her Fiancé Chad Johnson To Star In Reality TV Show About Love

Michelle Williams

Source: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage / Getty

Michelle Williams has confirmed that she and her fiancé, Chad Johnson, will be starring in a new reality TV show called Chad Loves Michelle. 

The show, which is slated to premiere on OWN this fall, will follow the couple’s love journey as they transition from engagement to marriage. Viewers can expect an inside look at their pre-marital counseling sessions, how they’re managing Michelle’s mental health struggles, and their relocation to Los Angeles where they’re sleeping in separate bedrooms in an effort to refrain from having sex before marriage. 

SEE ALSO: Michelle Williams Checks Into A Mental Health Facility & Gains Support From Fans

“Hear Ye! Hear Ye! Chad and I are so excited to announce a partnership with [OWN TV] in the premiere of our new show Chad Loves Michelle #AndILoveHimToo,” Michelle wrote on Instagram. “I know, I know ‘Don’t do it,’ ‘Why in the world would you guys put yourselves out there?’ This is an awesome, unique opportunity to show what God is doing! We mutually wanted to show our journey to marriage.’

SEE ALSO: Michelle Williams Engaged To Pastor Chad Johnson [PHOTOS]

View this post on Instagram

Hear Ye! Hear Ye! Chad and I are so excited to announce a partnership with @owntv in the premiere of our new show Chad Loves Michelle #AndILoveHimToo that we are also executive producers of! I know, I know “Don’t do it,” “Why in the world would you guys put yourselves out there?” This is an awesome, unique opportunity to show what God is doing! We mutually wanted to show our journey to marriage. We invite YOU on Saturdays starting November 3 at 9PM!! Thank you @drhollycarter, @michalinebabich @releveent @inventtv @5a2dalfaro @frawleyphoto @sarahebadi23 @chadjohnson77 #OwnTV #LoveWins #WeGottaHurryUpAndGetMarried #WhatsTakingSoLong? #NoSexUntilMarriage😩 #HelpMeJesus 🙏🏽

A post shared by Michelle Williams (@michellewilliams) on

 

Both Michelle and her husband-to-be will serve as executive producers on the show. Catch it Saturdays at 9 p.m., starting November 3!

