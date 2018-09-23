2 Timothy 1:7 (NKJV)
For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love, and of a sound mind.
Explanation:
Because the Holy Spirit lives in us we have three characteristics of effective Christian leaders—power, love, and self-discipline. Following the Holy Spirit’s direction, our lives will more fully exhibit holy boldness rather than intimidation
Scripture For The Week “God Gave Me A Sound Mind” was originally published on 955thelou.com
Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – add yours