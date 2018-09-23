THIS SUNDAY SCHOOL OVERVIEW FEATURES HIGHLIGHTS OF THE LESSON EACH WEEK. BIBLICAL TRANSLATIONS WILL VARY, BUT THE MAIN RESOURCE WILL BE THE TOWNSEND PRESS SUNDAY SCHOOL COMMENTARY, 98th EDITION. THIS FEATURE IS DESIGNED TO BE OF HELP TO THOSE WHO CANNOT ATTEND THEIR LOCAL CHURCH AND/OR SUNDAY SCHOOL.

Lesson Title: GOD CREATED THE FAMILY

Adult/Young Adult Topic: Relationships Are Important Printed Text: Genesis 2:18-24; 4:1-2

Key Verse: Genesis 2:24 – NIV That is why a man leaves his father and mother and is united to his wife, and they become one flesh.

UNIFYING LESSON PRINCIPLE: Humans often wonder what their purpose is in life and how they relate to all that is around them. What is our purpose and where do we fit in? According to the book of Genesis, God created families to support and care for one another and to care for all of God’s creation.

CONCLUDING REFLECTION: No relationship in the world is so cohesive as that which exists between a man and a woman. So binding is it that at the outset of creation, God emphasized the responsibility involved in the cohabitation of the two parts of the generic species called man (see Genesis 2:23-24). The beasts, fowl, and fish were commanded to reproduce but without restriction, except that each should breed with its own kind. The man, however, was restricted to his sole female counterpart, with whom he was one flesh. The man and woman belong together, but not man and women or woman and men. Even at this early stage of human history, the institution of marriage was divinely sanctioned.

PRAYER

Eternal God, Thou before whom the generations rise and fall, we give You thanks for the blessings

of love and companionship shared between a husband and his wife. In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen.

Sunday School Review “God Created The Family” was originally published on 955thelou.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: